Glanbia launch free health checks for suppliers and customers in Tullamore

Glanbia Ireland has officially launched a programme offering free heart health checks for farmers in its catchment area. A total of 700 free heart health checks will be provided by Irish Heart Foundation nurses as part of its ‘Farmers Have Hearts’ initiative, supported by the HSE, at Glanbia Ireland branches across the south east of Ireland.

The programme of health checks was officially launched by Minister for State at the Department of Health, Catherine Byrne TD at Glanbia CountryLife Tullamore on Wednesday, July 25.

The health checks are being carried out as part of a four-year study of approaches to helping farmers improve their cardiovascular health. The study is being conducted by Teagasc PhD Walsh Fellow Ms Diana Van Doorn at the National Centre for Men’s Health at IT Carlow and is also supported by Glanbia Ireland, the Irish Heart Foundation, the HSE and the UCD School of Physiotherapy and Performance Science.

Speaking at the launch today, the Minister of State with responsibility for Health Promotion, Catherine Byrne TD, said: “This is a wonderful initiative designed to help and support farmers to take better care of their health. We all lead busy lives and none more so than farmers, so it is important to take that first step and avail of your free heart health check. The Government’s Healthy Ireland initiative encourages everyone, young and old, to make small positive changes to improve their health and wellbeing; to get regular check-ups and to eat well, think well and be well.”

Research carried out by the Irish Heart Foundation has shown that more than 80% of Irish male farmers have four or more risk factors for heart disease. Finding the time to look after their health and fitting in a healthy lifestyle can be challenging for farmers. The four-year study adds significant value to the regular health checks undertaken each year through the ‘Farmers Have Hearts’ initiative.

Feedback on farmers’ experience of the heart health checks will help inform future health promotion programmes specifically targeted at Irish farmers.

What is on offer?

A free male heart health check from a qualified Irish Heart Foundation nurse at your local Glanbia Ireland location.

Measurements of cholesterol, blood pressure, blood glucose and weight.

Results given on same day and hands-on advice on how to improve your health receiving practical tips and follow-up encouragement and support to help you make changes to your lifestyle and improve your health. Small changes make big differences!

A free repeat health check one year after your initial health check.

Follow-up support service by phone and text messaging offering personal tailored advice to help you make simple lifestyle changes specifically designed for you.

Glanbia farmers interested in participating should call the Glanbia Customer Service Centre LoCall: 1890 321 321 or Email: agricsc@glanbia.com

