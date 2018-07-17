Bargains to be had at massive farm machinery auction in Offaly

There is expected to be huge interest in an upcoming auction at Tullamore Mart where over 100 lots of farm machinery will go under the hammer of GVM Auctioneers.

The auction sees a wide array of farm machinery up for grabs and will take place at Tullamore Livestock Mart pn Thursday, July 26 at 2pm.

The lots are being sold on the instructions of a retiring farmer and a farmer changing his farming enterprise. GVM say the machinery is genuine and that there is a genuine reason for sale.

Items Include tractors, trailers and baling equipment. Here is a list of just some of the lots up for grabs on the day:

1999 Case CX90 in excellent condition with a Quicke Q720 loader, 6677 hours, front tyres 30%, back tyres 60%, includes 6ft Alo bucket & 5ft Rossmore tine grab.

2014 Kuhn 8ft GMD 66 select mower, Rarely used, immaculate condition.

2013 Mc Hale Hydraulic Bale squeeze.

1988 Ford 4610, Quickie 2000 loader: 5238 hours, all glass in cab, tyres 50%, fork, dung & sand buckets included.

2015 Major PTO driven saw.

Agric EP 600 wag tail spreader.

Husqvarna chainsaw 450, 18 inch bar used only four times.

2016 MCM Sheep trailer 8ft X 4ft used only a few times, led lights, gates & ramp.

2016 TracRake Z-300, new, never used.

Gaysa tractor mounted sprayer, 400 litre tank and 12m boom includes an additional 8ft lance and hose.

You can see all the lots by searching GVM Machinery Auction on DoneDeal or clicking here.

Strictly no outside lots accepted. Payment will be taken by cash, debit card or bank draft on the day. Viewing will take place from 9.30am on the morning of the auction at the mart premises. No prior viewings will be facilitated.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.