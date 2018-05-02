Nolan: Farm apprenticeships making welcome comeback

Offaly-North Tipperary TD Carol Nolan has welcomed the re-introduction of a Farm Apprenticeship Programmes and stated that “this will undoubtedly encourage young people to pursue farming as a career, and the apprenticeships offer valuable accreditation of their skills and knowledge.”

The Farm Apprenticeship Programmes, which are expected to start in September 2019, are among six new agricultural apprentice schemes were approved by the Minister for Education Richard Bruton last December.

The curriculums for the two Programmes are currently under designed – the first being a 2yr Programme for Farm Technicians accredited at Level 6; and the second a 4yr Programme in Farm Management accredited to Level 7. At least half of the time for each course will be spent working on one or more farms, other than a family farm.

Speaking in support of the Programmes Deputy Nolan stated that, “farming should be afforded the same esteem as any other skill or profession and the accredited training is an important part of that recognition."

"It is essential that our young farm men and women are formally trained to the highest industry standard possible, in order to optimise their productivity in the future."

"I would encourage all young people, who are completing either their Junior or Senior Cycle in school, to look to these programmes as career options. Not only are these an option for young people from farming backgrounds but also an opportunity for young people from towns and cities to find an access path into the farming sector," Nolan continued.

Further enquiries on these proposed new programmes can be directed to Teagasc, Clonminch, Tullamore, Co. Offaly or Tel: 057 9321405.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.