Offaly TD Barry Cowen takes our election questionnaire

With the countdown well and truly on for the general election on February 8, we are asking all of the Laois-Offaly candidates five simple questions to give voters a snapshot of their campaign issues.

Each confirmed candidate has been contacted with the same set of questions.

TD Barry Cowen answered the questions as follows:

Q1. What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Laois/Offaly now that the election campaign is officially underway?

- The housing crisis of historic proportions.

- In health, unprecedented waiting lists which have now spilled into every sector of the service with staff morale on the floor.

- Cost of living for families and businesses especially relating to childcare and businesses being hindered by excessive insurance costs.

- Acceleration of decarbonisation in Bord na Mona is a major issue across Offaly.

Q2. What should be the key local priorities for the Laois-Offaly constituency in the next Dail?

- Build social, cost rental and affordable houses.

- In health, ensure budget accountability, ramp up National Treatment Purchase Fund and boost staffing numbers.

- Tax credits for working parents of 1 and 2-year-old children in addition to existing Early Pre School Years Scheme.

- Legislate to outlaw fraud in the insurance sector, cap scale of claims and ensure more competition to bring premiums down.

- Legislate to ring-fence much greater funding from carbon tax revenue and EU targeting Offaly. Reward enterprise and innovation in Offaly to boost jobs. Transition monies need to target roads infrastructure which has deteriorated rapidly in recent years.

- Protect agriculture as the heartbeat of our economy.

Q3. Why should people vote for you?

If I am lucky enough to be elected and get into Government, I will commit the necessary measures to endeavour and urgency to prioritise all of the above issues.

Q4. If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

Clear housing waiting lists.

Q5. Who will top the poll in the Laois/Offaly constituency?

I just hope we can win three seats and get into Government to get things done.