Identity of unknown man outside Offaly pub sought

A reader is trying to find the identity of this man outside a pub in Edenderry
A READER has issued an appeal for information on the identity of an unknown man outside an Offaly pub in an historic photograph.
The man is pictured outside the Railway Bar in Edenderry in what appears to be a photograph taken in the late years of the 19th century or the early decades of the 20th century.
Tribune reader, John Lynch, who issued the appeal, said he presumes the man is the proprietor of the premises and wonders if a similar photograph exists of the man or the public house.
John can be contacted at 083 3976063.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.