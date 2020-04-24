Young man accused of threatening to burn down Aldi store

A YOUNG man has been accused of threatening to burn the Aldi store in Edenderry to the ground.

Jimmy Cash, 29 Church Field Heights, Castletown, Co Laois, is also alleged to have stolen a bottle of spirits and damaged another one at Aldi, Dublin Road, Edenderry on September 12 last year.

The alleged threat to burn the building was made by the 20-year-old at Tullamore garda station.

Mr Cash is further accused of failing to appear at Portlaoise District Court on February 28 last year, and of contravening a protection order.

The man is on legal aid and Suzanne Dooner, BL, appeared for him at Tullamore District Court where Judge Bernadette Owens adjourned the prosecution to July 15 next.