Man to be sentenced for robbing €700 from Edenderry shop

A MAN who will admit to robbing €700 from a shop in Edenderry will be sentenced at Tullamore District Court on June 24 next.

Judge Catherine Staines has now fixed the sentencing date for Brian Hannon, 8 Fairgreen, Edenderry.

Mr Hannon, 33, did not have to appear in court last week because of the coronavirus restrictions but his solicitor, Donal Farrelly, told Judge Staines he will be pleading guilty to a charge of robbing a woman of €700 in cash at KBL Stores, Fr Paul Murphy St, Edenderry on May 3 last year.

Sgt James O'Sullivan said the accused had 17 previous convictions, the most recent being for breach of the Public Order Act on June 19 last year. Prior to that, he had been given the Probation Act for a theft offence in 2008.