70-year-old ESB poles 'brought back to life' in Edenderry

Cllr Noel Cribbin has welcomed the recent re-painting of old ESB poles on Fr Paul Murphy Street in Edenderry.

"These poles have for years been piles of rust and have taken away from the look of the well-kept street. I have been trying for several years to get them either replaced or repainted," he explained.

"Thankfully, local ESB employee John Lowry took up the job for me and cleaned them, sanded them, primed and added a finishing coat to turn them out like new."

"I gave the residents an undertaking that I would get them upgraded and I thank John for his assistance," Cllr Cribbin concluded.