Incredible Lego exhibition coming to Edenderry

Lego fans in Offaly are in for a treat in April as an incredible exhibition opens to the public.

The Brick World exhibition opens at the Church Walk Parochial Hall on the main street in Edenderry on Sunday, April 7 from 11am. The exhibition has previously been displayed at Charleville Castle in Tullamore in February.

The Edenderry exhibition will be a treat for Lego fans in the county.

Tickets are priced at €6 for adult, €4 for children, students and OAPs. A family ticket for two adults and three children is €20. Children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.