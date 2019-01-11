Four cars impounded following Garda checkpoint in Rathangan

Gardaí have seized four cars following a wide-ranging checkpoint in Rathangan, close to Kildare's border with Offaly. 

The Naas-based gardaí seized the vehicles for a variety of offences, including no tax, insurance and NCT, while one car was taken from its driver for being dangerously defective. 

The tyres of the car were found to be excessively worn and therefore a danger to the driver and other road users. 

Gardai have also reminded motorists that the minimum thread depth for tyres is 1.6mm and encouraged drivers to check their own vehicle ahead of the winter season. 