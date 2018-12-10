Schedule for Santa's tour around Edenderry before Christmas

Before heading off around the world on Christmas Eve night, the big man himself, Santa Claus is making a surprise visit to Edenderry on December 22 and 23.

The man in the red suit will make his way around Edenderry on those days, greeting children and parents, before heading off around the world delivering gifts.

Any donations given to Santa on those dates will go towards the Bumbleance, the children's ambulance service.

See below a timetable for his tour around Edenderry:

Saturday, December 22

Derrycoris Drive 4:15 pm

Derrybeg main green 4:40 pm

Greenwood main green at exit to Churchview 5pm

Water tower in Churchview and Fairgreen 5:15pm

Boyne meadows (Entrance Green) 5:30pm

Clonmullen apartment blocks 5.45pm

Clonmullen Drive and Clonmullen Hall main green 6pm

Clonmullen Lane and Lodge 6:15 pm

Carrick Esker 6:30pm

Carrick Vale front green at 6:45pm and rear green at 6:55 pmpm

Gleann na Carraige 7:10 pm

Carraig Aoibhinn 7:25 pm

Ard na Carraige 7:45pm

Clonmeen rise at 8pm

Carrick hall lane and close at 8:20pm

Sunday, December 23

Blundell Wood and Woodfield (in the green between both estates) 4:15pm

St. Mary's Road at graveyard gates for safety 4:45pm

Three greens in Sycamores 5pm, 5 :15 pm and 3rd at 5:30 pm

Killane View 5:45pm

Killane Heights at 6pm

The Rectory main green at 6:15 pm

The Manor main green at 6:30pm

The green St Teresa's Terrace 6:45pm

The Patrick's Wood at 7pm

Flanagan Court 7:25pm

Gilroy Avenue (Boy's school entrance) 7:35pm

Fr Killian Crescent 7:45pm

Castleview 8pm

Killane Drive 8:20pm

Organisers have said people should allow for a possible 10 to 20-minute delay on the route.