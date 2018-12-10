Schedule for Santa's tour around Edenderry before Christmas
Before heading off around the world on Christmas Eve night, the big man himself, Santa Claus is making a surprise visit to Edenderry on December 22 and 23.
The man in the red suit will make his way around Edenderry on those days, greeting children and parents, before heading off around the world delivering gifts.
Any donations given to Santa on those dates will go towards the Bumbleance, the children's ambulance service.
See below a timetable for his tour around Edenderry:
Saturday, December 22
Derrycoris Drive 4:15 pm
Derrybeg main green 4:40 pm
Greenwood main green at exit to Churchview 5pm
Water tower in Churchview and Fairgreen 5:15pm
Boyne meadows (Entrance Green) 5:30pm
Clonmullen apartment blocks 5.45pm
Clonmullen Drive and Clonmullen Hall main green 6pm
Clonmullen Lane and Lodge 6:15 pm
Carrick Esker 6:30pm
Carrick Vale front green at 6:45pm and rear green at 6:55 pmpm
Gleann na Carraige 7:10 pm
Carraig Aoibhinn 7:25 pm
Ard na Carraige 7:45pm
Clonmeen rise at 8pm
Carrick hall lane and close at 8:20pm
Sunday, December 23
Blundell Wood and Woodfield (in the green between both estates) 4:15pm
St. Mary's Road at graveyard gates for safety 4:45pm
Three greens in Sycamores 5pm, 5 :15 pm and 3rd at 5:30 pm
Killane View 5:45pm
Killane Heights at 6pm
The Rectory main green at 6:15 pm
The Manor main green at 6:30pm
The green St Teresa's Terrace 6:45pm
The Patrick's Wood at 7pm
Flanagan Court 7:25pm
Gilroy Avenue (Boy's school entrance) 7:35pm
Fr Killian Crescent 7:45pm
Castleview 8pm
Killane Drive 8:20pm
Organisers have said people should allow for a possible 10 to 20-minute delay on the route.
