Edenderry playground set for major upgrade works

The Edenderry playground committee are preparing for major upgrade works to their facilities and equipment in the coming weeks.

With the co-operation and assistance from Offaly County Council, Roisin Lennon in OLDC, Edenderry Municipal area councillors, and the generosity of the people of Edenderry who supported numerous fundraisers over the last few years, the committee now have up to €55,000 to upgrade the playground.

As part of the upgrade it was agreed to open up the playground so it was accessible to parents bringing kids from the playground to the park and the facilities planned for that area include the new Pitch & Putt course, skatepark, a kid's trail and football area.

"That area is now open and that work was carried out recently," Noel Cribbin said.

Another part of the agreement with Offaly County Council was for the council to tarmac all pathways in the playground and that work is due to be carried out on Wednesday, August 29 and it is the committee's intention to put in new equipment, replace old and worn seating, and new soft shell rubber matting.

"We the committee thank Declan and OCC and in particular Roisin in OLDC for all her help and assistance with a grant of €27,000," Noel Cribbin said.

"The rest was down to the great support we got on all our fundraisers and from our chairperson Gillian Cribbin Forde, Ann Rowe and Brian Carroll," Treasurer Noel Cribbin said.

"We thank all who supported us and we look forward to many years of enjoyment for the kids of the area when we re-launch our upgraded playground in the coming weeks," he concluded.