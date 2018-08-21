Residents fume over 'dangerous' road out of Edenderry

Offaly County Councillor Martin O'Reilly has raised the concerns of residents and motorists over the Monasteroris Road in Edenderry.

Speaking this week, Cllr. Martin Ó Reilly raised the matter of the Monasteroris Road which is causing concern to road users, especially where the road becomes very narrow.

"Locals in the area have emailed me about the matter where they have explained how dangerous it is especially when they meet large and heavy oncoming traffic such as the Bus Éireann buses travelling to and from Tullamore," stressed the Sinn Féin Councillor.

Cllr. Martin O Reilly stated further that, "There is a small section of this road that is very narrow and in his opinion, needs to be widened to take into account the two-way system of traffic that uses this road daily."

The Sinn Féin Cllr stated that he has notified the council about the matter on two separate occasions.

Concluding on the matter Cllr O Reilly stated that he will press the matter with the council to ensure that the road is widened to accommodate the two way system more effectively.