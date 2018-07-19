Aldi in Edenderry to close for refurbishments

Shoppers in Edenderry are being made aware that the Aldi store in the town will be closed from 8pm this evening, July 19 for a week.

The store located at the Dublin Road is popular with shoppers but management have placed notices at the shop warning of the closure in recent weeks.

In the notice, customers are told that the closure is to facillitate refurbishments. A similar closure took place at the supermarket's branch in Tullamore last month.

Aldi apologise for any inconvenience caused.

