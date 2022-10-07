Search

07 Oct 2022

Easy steps for a greener life

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Oct 2022 3:53 PM

Are you trying to join the green wave? There’s a huge movement towards undoing some of the damage that our planet has sustained over time.

While it’s hard to think about making a difference as one person when much of the problem is from large corporations, if every “one person” worked together to go green, we’d be in a better place.

But how can you do your part? There are so many resources online that it can seem like if you’re not doing everything, you’re doing nothing. 

We’re here to help. Keep reading to learn how to go green with small steps that you can take on your own.

Reduce Your Consumption

Many people think that when you go green, recycling is the answer. While this is valid, it’s more important to not use and purchase so many new things to start with. Not everything can be recycled and the process of making new things is wasteful in and of itself. 

Before buying something new, think about how much you need it. Is it possible to find this same object used? 

This is great for furniture, fashion, and plenty of small household items.

Many companies that contribute to the damage to the ecosystem rely on you being interested in fast fashion and new but poor-quality items. Don’t give in to those temptations. 

Shop With Care

When you do need to purchase something new, make sure you’re shopping ethically when it’s possible. 

Do the companies in question use sweatshops? Do they say anything about their ethics or their energy management? Do they have a commitment to the planet?

We can’t always vote with our wallets, but when we can it’s good to do so. Check on how the company you’re buying from interacts with the world and how they align with your ethics. 

Walk, Bike, or Carpool When You Can

In the states, it isn’t always feasible to walk to all of your destinations, but when that option is available to you it’s best to try! Biking is another great option. Both of these will help your health and the health of the planet!

When this isn’t an option, opting for public transportation or even carpooling is another way to reduce your carbon footprint. Vehicles cause a lot of pollution, so cutting down on your driving can do some good for our planet!

Going green doesn’t have to mean giving up everything that you love that’s wasteful. It’s all about reducing your overall negative impact on the environment. Very few people are neutral, but you can reduce harm.

Use one of these easy tips to go green and start on the path to a greener lifestyle.

Turn off the Tap

It might sound simple, but just reducing your water use is very good for the environment.

It’s common to leave the water running while you brush your teeth or do the dishes, but how much less would you waste if you were careful about turning the tap off? 

Being more conservative with your water usage will also help you keep excess moisture from your living space that can cause unsightly problems (“green” tip: learn about mold versus mildew here).`

