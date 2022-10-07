Six ways to make your home greener and save money

Two-thirds of homes aren’t energy efficient, but eco-friendly changes can save money on bills and help save the planet.

Here are our green home improvement tips…

Use available grants

There are several grant schemes available aimed at helping make homes more sustainable, and lowering bills as a result.

Check out the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) (seai.ie/grants/home- energy-grants).

Get insulation

One of the first steps homeowners can take towards making their home greener is to check it has good insulation, as a third of all heat lost in an insulated home escapes through the walls, so by adding insulation, you can significantly reduce heating costs. Most houses have either solid walls, which can be insulated from the inside or outside, or cavity walls, which have a gap that can be filled with insulation.

A quarter of heat is lost through the roof in an uninsulated home, so insulating the loft, attic, or flat roof is a simple and effective way to reduce heat loss and heating bills.

As well as insulating the walls and loft, ground floor insulation is another option. Newer homes tend to have solid concrete floors, which can have rigid insulation laid on top, but in older homes, the most common type of flooring is suspended timber floors.

Finally, a quick and effective measure to consider is insulating water tanks and hot water pipes, which reduces the amount of heat lost and saves money on heating water.

Heat pumps for sustainable heating

Heat pumps are probably the most readily available low carbon heating alternative to a gas boiler, and they’re an attractive option in the long-term, as they run on mains electricity, which is becoming increasingly decarbonised.

Low carbon boilers

Gas boilers that run on low carbon gas, and district heating that uses a combination of sustainable and low carbon gas sources, are alternative low-carbon heating systems that may become more widely available in the future.

Solar photovoltaic panels (SPVs)

Solar photovoltaic panels generate renewable electricity by converting the sun’s energy into electricity, and are an effective measure that will cut electricity bills and your carbon footprint. There are many options available, depending on where they’ll be situated, from panels that can be fitted on a sloping south-facing or flat roof, to ground-standing panels or solar tiles.

When considering whether SPV panels are suitable for your home, you’ll need to ask yourself if you have enough space, and check with your local authority whether there are any limits or restrictions applicable.