Deaths and funerals in Offaly - September 10
Deaths and funerals in Offaly - September 10. May they rest in peace
Sinead Sweeney - Killane, Edenderry, Offaly
There will be a family funeral on Sunday (September 12) at 2pm in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery. You can take part in Sinead's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/
James Keane - St. Rynagh's Terrace, Banagher, Offaly
Funeral mass in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher on Friday morning at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s cemetery. Due to Covid-19 strict Protocols are in place. Churches are limited as to the number of persons in attendance at funerals, with no shaking of hands or physical contact of any kind. St. Rynagh's parish church broadcast all funerals live on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and on the Church Radio 106.6 FM
Martin Hensey - Knockballyboy, Daingean, Offaly / Robertstown, Kildare / Dublin
Due to the current guidelines a family funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 10.30am in Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, followed by private family cremation at Newlands Cross, Crematorium. You can take part in Martin's Funeral Mass on the Daingean Parish Webcam via the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-7
Patrick (Patsy) Mahon - Ballincanty, Blueball, Tullamore, Offaly
Patsy's funeral will be strictly private, his family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Patsy's private funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 11, in St. Brigid's Church, Mountbolus at 11am with burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following social distancing guidelines.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.