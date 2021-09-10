Search

10/09/2021

Deaths and funerals in Offaly - September 10

Deaths and funerals in Offaly - September 10. May they rest in peace

Sinead Sweeney - Killane, Edenderry, Offaly

There will be a family funeral on Sunday (September 12) at 2pm in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery. You can take part in Sinead's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

James Keane - St. Rynagh's Terrace, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral mass in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher on Friday morning at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s cemetery. Due to Covid-19 strict Protocols are in place. Churches are limited as to the number of persons in attendance at funerals, with no shaking of hands or physical contact of any kind. St. Rynagh's parish church broadcast all funerals live on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and on the Church Radio 106.6 FM

Martin Hensey - Knockballyboy, Daingean, Offaly / Robertstown, Kildare / Dublin

Due to the current guidelines a family funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 10.30am in Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, followed by private family cremation at Newlands Cross, Crematorium. You can take part in Martin's Funeral Mass on the Daingean Parish Webcam via the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-7

Patrick (Patsy) Mahon - Ballincanty, Blueball, Tullamore, Offaly

Patsy's funeral will be strictly private, his family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Patsy's private funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 11, in St. Brigid's Church, Mountbolus at 11am with burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following social distancing guidelines.

