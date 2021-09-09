Deaths and funerals in Offaly - September 9. May they rest in peace

Nicholas (Nick) Walsh - 9 St. Columbas Place, Clonminch, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from O'Reilly's Funeral Home on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.15am. Burial afterwards in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Durrow. In keeping with current Government guidelines please adhere to social distancing and wear a face mask in the Funeral Home and Church please. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/iframe/253#pills-AdminCamera-0

Alanna Lenehan - 28 Priory Lawns, Rhode, Offaly

There will be a family Funeral Mass on Thursday (9th Sept) at 12 noon in St Peter's Church, Rhode with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Alanna's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Rhode Parish Facebook Page on the following link: https://www.facebook.com/rhode.parish.7 There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Alanna, by being present, socially distanced on her journey from her home to the Church on Thursday morning.

Kevin Keenaghan - Endrim, Ferbane, Offaly

Kevin's funeral will be private. His family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A family Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday afternoon, in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane at 3pm (Max of 50% of church capacity), which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparish.ie. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules.

Mary Galvin (née Naughton) - “The Grove”, Arden Lane, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from her home on Thursday at 1pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Funeral Mass can be viewed the on the following link. https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Sinead Sweeney - Killane, Edenderry, Offaly

There will be a family funeral on Sunday (September 12) at 2pm in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery. You can take part in Sinead's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

James Keane - St. Rynagh's Terrace, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at O’Reilly’s Funeral Home, Tullamore (R35 FC84) on Thursday from 4.30pm until 6.30pm. Funeral mass in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher on Friday morning at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s cemetery. Due to Covid-19 strict Protocols are in place. Churches are limited as to the number of persons in attendance at funerals, with no shaking of hands or physical contact of any kind. St. Rynagh's parish church broadcast all funerals live on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and on the Church Radio 106.6 FM

Martin Hensey - Knockballyboy, Daingean, Offaly / Robertstown, Kildare / Dublin

Martin will repose at his home this Thursday from 3pm to 7pm (Eircode R35 VH04). Due to the current guidelines a family funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 10.30am in Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, followed by private family cremation at Newlands Cross, Crematorium. You can take part in Martin's Funeral Mass on the Daingean Parish Webcam via the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-7