30/08/2021

Offaly deaths and funerals August 30,2021. May they rest in peace

James (Jimmy) Pender - 14 Thornsberry Estate, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from O'Reilly's Funeral Home on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.15am. Burial after Mass in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Durrow. The number of people permitted in the Church is restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand in the church yard, at the cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

James (Jimmy) Gallagher - Cloonagh, Mountmellick, Laois / Walsh Island, Offaly

Removal on Monday (travelling via Garrymona Cross) arriving Church of the Immaculate Conception Walsh Island for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict social distancing being observed at all times. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time. Jimmy's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on. https://www.facebook.com/Clonbullogue-Parish-101840708161778/

Noel Guing - Shean, Edenderry, Offaly

A family funeral on Monday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Noel's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Michael Holden - Sycamores, Edenderry, Offaly / Finglas, Dublin

Due to current Covid restrictions there will be a family funeral on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Michael's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

Thomas (Tommy) Denehan - St. Colmcille Road, Edenderry, Offaly

Tommy will repose at his home on Monday from 3pm - 7pm. Due to current Covid restrictions a family funeral will take place on Tuesday at 3pm in St. Mary's Church Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Tommy's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam  Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Martin Lyons - Scrubb, Mount Lucas, Walsh Island, Offaly / Woodford, Galway

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a family funeral will take place. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 3pm with rosary at 8pm (with HSE guidelines in place). Removal on Wednesday at 11.20am arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict social distancing being observed at all times. Martin's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.facebook.com/Clonbullogue-Parish-101840708161778

