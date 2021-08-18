Offaly deaths and funerals - August 18

May they rest in peace.

May Lawton (née Cunningham) - St. Mary's Road, Edenderry, Offaly / Tullamore, Offaly

Family funeral on Wednesday at 3pm in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in May's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ House private on Wednesday please.

Bernadette (Bernie) Lally (née Corrigan) - 3 McAuley Drive, Birr, Offaly / Tipperary

Funeral will arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. May she Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr

Tom Colton - Cloonagh, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11:00 am in St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Mucklagh. In accordance with Government guidelines. Tom's funeral will be private. Church is restricted to 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend came view the Mass Live on Lawless Funeral Directors and Funeral Home Facebook page. https://facebook.com/LawlessFuneralDirectorsTullamore/

Brendan Smyth - The Marina, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher, at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The R.N.L.I.

With church restrictions still in place, people are invited to line the route to the church, if they wish, to show solidarity with his family. Due to Covid-19, strict protocols are in place. Churches are limited as to the number of persons in attendance at funerals, with no shaking of hands or physical contact of any kind. St. Rynagh parish church broadcast all funerals live on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and on Church Radio 106.6 FM.

Colman Murphy - Ballyegan, Birr, Offaly

House private, please. Private removal from his residence on Thursday to St. Colman's Church, Kilcolman, for funeral Mass at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to HSE and government guidelines in accordance with funeral gatherings. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Friends of Birr Community Nursing Unit c/o Treacy's Funeral Directors, Shinrone. Colman's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/kilcolmanparish/

Kathleen (Kay) Lawlor - Drumcondra, Dublin / Bracknagh, Offaly

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private Requiem Mass will be held for Kathleen on Saturday, August 21st, at 12 noon in Saint Brochan's Church, Bracknagh, Co. Offaly, followed by interment in Saint Brochan's Cemetery, Bracknagh. Kathleen's Requiem Mass will be live streamed (link to follow).

Pauric Kelly - Fr. Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Wednesday and Thursday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm on both evenings. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Friday at 12.00 in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Pauric's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/