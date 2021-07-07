Deaths in Offaly, Wednesday, July 7
Kathleen Hogan (née Carroll) - Ballyegan, Birr, Offaly
Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning in St. Colman’s Church, Kilcolman at 11am,followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lie to Birr Community Nursing Unit.
Elizabeth McMorran (née Shanahan) - Shinrone, Offaly / Cloghane, Kerry
A private family funeral will take place for Elizabeth with cremation on Friday at 2 pm in Shannon Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Croí or The Jack & Jill Foundation, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee
Denis Treacy - Elderfield Drive, Castletown, Laois / Shinrone, Offaly
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place (Max 50 people in the Church). Denis's Funeral Mass will be on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Edmund's Church, Castletown and will be live streamed on the St, Edmund's Church Castletown Facebook page, with burial immediately afterwards in Boula cemetery Clonakenny, Co. Tipperary (Eircode E53 HE98). People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the cemetery with strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.
