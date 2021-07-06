Offaly deaths and funerals - Tuesday, July 6

May they rest in peace.

Ned Nagle - Jonestown, Edenderry, Offaly / Thomastown, Tipperary

Ned will be reposing at his home. Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Tuesday at 1pm in St. Mary's Church Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. People can line the route from Ned's Home via Clonmore, Ballybrian, Ballybrittan, Ballyfore to St. Mary's Church. You can take part in Ned's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

James Cuskelly - 81 Arden Vale, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Tullamore at 11am to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin for cremation service at 1pm. The number in the crematorium is restricted, if you would like you can view the service on https://vimeo.com/event/153499 No flowers or mass cards, please. Donations in lieu to the Offaly Hospice or Dóchas

Pat Mooney - Lynally, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from his home on Tuesday, July 6 at 10:30 am for Funeral Mass at 11:00 am in St. Colman's Church Mucklagh. Burial afterwards in Mucklagh Old Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please

In accordance with Government guidelines, Pat's Funeral Mass will be private. The numbers in the church are restricted to 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route from his home to the Church and from the Church to the cemetery while adhering to social distancing.

Ceremony can be viewed live on Lawless Funeral Directors and Funeral Home Facebook page: https://facebook.com/LawlessFuneralDirectorsTullamore/

Mary Shaughnessy, (née Ryan) - Hill Road, Cloghan, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Mary's funeral will be private. Her family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A private Family Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday (July 6) in St. Mary's Church, Cloghan, at 11am (Max 50 people) which may be viewed on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie Interment afterwards in St. Rynagh's Cemetery, Banagher,

Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules. House Private Please