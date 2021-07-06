Offaly deaths and funerals - Tuesday, July 6

Offaly deaths and funerals

Offaly deaths and funerals

Reporter:

Reporter

May they rest in peace.

Ned Nagle - Jonestown, Edenderry, Offaly / Thomastown, Tipperary

Ned will be reposing at his home. Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Tuesday at 1pm in St. Mary's Church Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. People can line the route from Ned's Home via Clonmore, Ballybrian, Ballybrittan, Ballyfore to St. Mary's Church. You can take part in Ned's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

James Cuskelly - 81 Arden Vale, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Tullamore at 11am to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin for cremation service at 1pm. The number in the crematorium is restricted, if you would like you can view the service on https://vimeo.com/event/153499 No flowers or mass cards, please. Donations in lieu to the Offaly Hospice or Dóchas

Pat Mooney - Lynally, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from his home on Tuesday, July 6 at 10:30 am for Funeral Mass at 11:00 am in St. Colman's Church Mucklagh. Burial afterwards in Mucklagh Old Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please

In accordance with Government guidelines, Pat's Funeral Mass will be private. The numbers in the church are restricted to 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route from his home to the Church and from the Church to the cemetery while adhering to social distancing.

Ceremony can be viewed live on Lawless Funeral Directors and Funeral Home Facebook page:  https://facebook.com/LawlessFuneralDirectorsTullamore/

Mary Shaughnessy, (née Ryan) - Hill Road, Cloghan, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Mary's funeral will be private. Her family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A private Family Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday (July 6) in St. Mary's Church, Cloghan, at 11am (Max 50 people) which may be viewed on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie Interment afterwards in St. Rynagh's Cemetery, Banagher,

Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules. House Private Please

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie