Offaly deaths and funerals - Monday, July 5

May they rest in peace.

Jim Keegan - 4 Benburb Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning from O'Reilly's Funeral Home to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.15am. Burial after Mass in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Durrow. The number in the Church is restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand, in the Church yard, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore.

Eileen Vaughan - Charleville Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh on Monday 5th July at 10:30 am for Funeral Mass at 11:00 am in St Colman's Church Mucklagh. Interment in Mucklagh Cemetery. In the interest of public health the Mass and house will be private. In accordance with Government restrictions. The numbers in the church are restricted to 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route from the funeral home to the church and from the church to the cemetery while adhering to social distancing.

Ceremony may be viewed on Lawless Funeral Directors and Funeral Home Facebook page. https://facebook.com/LawlessFuneralDirectorsTullamore/

Ned Nagle - Jonestown, Edenderry, Offaly / Thomastown, Tipperary

Ned will be reposing at his home. Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Tuesday at 1pm in St. Mary's Church Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. People can line the route from Ned's Home via Clonmore, Ballybrian, Ballybrittan, Ballyfore to St. Mary's Church. You can take part in Ned's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

James Cuskelly - 81 Arden Vale, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Monday evening from 5pm until 7pm. If you wish to call please wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing rules. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11am to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin for cremation service at 1pm. The number in the crematorium is restricted, if you would like you can view the service on https://vimeo.com/event/153499 No flowers or mass cards, please. Donations in lieu to the Offaly Hospice or Dóchas

Pat Mooney - Lynally, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from his home on Tuesday, July 6 at 10:30 am for Funeral Mass at 11:00 am in St. Colman's Church Mucklagh. Burial afterwards in Mucklagh Old Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please

In accordance with Government guidelines, Pat's Funeral Mass will be private. The numbers in the church are restricted to 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route from his home to the Church and from the Church to the cemetery while adhering to social distancing.

Ceremony can be viewed live on Lawless Funeral Directors and Funeral Home Facebook page: https://facebook.com/LawlessFuneralDirectorsTullamore/