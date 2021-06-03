Offaly deaths and funerals - June 3

Liam J. LACEY - ''Ahalan'', 8 St Joseph's Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Tullamore, Offaly / Ballyadams, Laois / Ballsbridge, Dublin

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, Liam’s Funeral Mass will take place in The Holy Rosary Church, Luggacurren, Co. Laois, on Thursday, at 10am and will be followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery, Dublin (arriving 12.30pm approx).

Marie McDonald (née Hand) - ''The Green'', Ballycowan, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from the home of her son Brendan, Ballycowan, Tullamore on Thursday morning at 10.45am to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore (via Cartron West, Collins Lane and Arden Road), arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.15am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to government guidelines the number in the Church is restricted. Those who wish to attend are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Church yard, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Harry Holding Snr. - Greatdown, The Downs, Mullingar, Westmeath / Shannonbridge, Offaly

In keeping with current Government guidelines, a private family funeral (50 people) will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Cathedral of Christ the King and may be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie. Burial will take place in Coralstown Cemetery

Mary Hanlon (née Lovern) - 43 Assumpta Tce, Portarlington, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Thursday at 11:20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times. Mary's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Michael Daly - Thornsberry Estate & late of Coleraine, Tullamore, Offaly

Rosary on Thursday evening at 6.30pm in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining Cemetery. Due to government guidelines, the number in the Church is restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Church yard, at the Cemetery, or can view the Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie/livewebcam The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Mary Griffin (née Hanley) - La Verna, Rahan, Offaly

Removal from her home on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Carthage's Church Killina for Private Family Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rahan Cemetery. Family flowers only. In accordance with current Government restrictions, Mary's Funeral Mass will be private. The numbers in the church are restricted to 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route from the house to the church and from the church to the cemetery, while adhering to social distancing. The ceremony can be viewed live at the following URL - https://facebook.com/LawlessFuneralDirectorsTullamore

Mary Ann Carolan - Walsh Island, Offaly

Mary Ann Carolan of Walsh Island, Offaly, passed away on 29th May 2021, aged 78 years. A private family funeral service will take place in due course. Family flowers only, however donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/marycarolan