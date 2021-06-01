Offaly deaths and funerals - May 1

Liam J. LACEY - ''Ahalan'', 8 St Joseph's Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Tullamore, Offaly / Ballyadams, Laois / Ballsbridge, Dublin

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, Liam’s Funeral Mass will take place in The Holy Rosary Church, Luggacurren, Co. Laois, on Thursday, at 10am and will be followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery, Dublin (arriving 12.30pm approx).

Tom Flanagan - Clonmore, Tullamore, Offaly

Rosary on Tuesday evening at 6pm in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, followed by Removal to St Francis of Assisi and St, Brigid's Church, Ballycommon (via his home in Clonmore), arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with Burial after Mass in the adjoining Cemetery. The number in the Church is restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Church yard or at the Cemetery. The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Noel Daly - Killurin, Tullamore, Offaly

Noel's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, the 1st of June, at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh, it can be viewed on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-killeigh ,cremation will follow afterwards. Due to Covid-19 restrictions numbers attending the funeral mass are restricted, people are welcome to line the route to the church (via Killurin Cross) or stand in the church yard. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Tullamore Palliative Care