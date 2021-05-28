Offaly deaths and funerals - May 28

Michael (Mick) O'Shea - Maghera Mor, Shinrone, Offaly / Dublin

Private removal from his residence on Saturday to St. Mary’s Church, Shinrone for family Funeral Mass at 11am and burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Shinrone. Family flowers only please. Please adhere to HSE and government guidelines in accordance with funeral gatherings.

Martin McGuire - 39 Clontarf Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at the home of his brother Mark, Brackiln Big (N91 W500) on Friday until Rosary that night at 8pm. If you wish to call please wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing rules. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore (via Collins Lane, Clara Rd and Clontarf Rd), arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.15am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. The number in the Church is restricted. Those who wish to attend are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Church yard, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore