Offaly deaths and funerals - May 26

Ann Redmond (née Duffy) - Oakview, Clara, Offaly

Ann will repose at her home on Tuesday. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions the house is private please. Her family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Funeral mass is for family only. People can pay their respects by standing out on route to the church and cemetery and in the cemetery also. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on YouTube. Please click on the following link https://youtu.be/oJ2q983g2hk

Christina (Dinah) Watkins (née Buckley) - Ballycollin, Fivealley, Birr, Offaly

Removal from her home to St James' Church, Eglish on Wednesday, 26th May, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on https://eglishparish.onlinemass.org or https://www.facebook.com/Millislandmedia/

Sr Goretti Gabriel (Mary) Ryan - Cork City, Cork / Kinnitty, Offaly

A private funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines. Sr. Goretti Gabriel’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed at 2.00pm Thursday on www.mscmissions.ie/spirituality/sacred-heart-live-services

Ann Moloney (née Bradley) - Derrinboy, Kilcormac, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday, 26th May, to arrive to St Flannan’s Church, Kinnitty, for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 27th May, at 12 noon, burial afterwards to St Flannan’s Cemetery. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Offaly Hospice. Ann’s funeral Mass will be streamed live on Kinnitty Parish, facebook page.

Colum KEEGAN (Snr) - Moyclare, Ferbane, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Colum's funeral will be private. A private family Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, (May 27th) in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane at 11am. (Max 50 people), which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparish.ie. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules.