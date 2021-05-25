Offaly deaths and funerals - May 25

Eamon Fennessy - Fr. Killian Crescent, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family prayer service for Eamon on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Eamon's prayer service on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Sandra Greene - Coolroe, Roscrea, Offaly

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home on Tuesday 25th from 4pm to 7pm. Sandra's funeral cortege will leave the funeral home on Wednesday at 1.45pm to arrive at St Cronan's Church of Ireland for service at 2pm (Max 50 people) followed by burial in Dungar Graveyard. Sandra's funeral service can be viewed on www.facebook.com/Roscrea-Group-of-Parishes Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Cronan's Church Fund

Ann Redmond (née Duffy) - Oakview, Clara, Offaly

Ann will repose at her home on Tuesday. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions the house is private please. Her family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Funeral mass is for family only. People can pay their respects by standing out on route to the church and cemetery and in the cemetery also. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on YouTube. Please click on the following link https://youtu.be/oJ2q983g2hk

Christina (Dinah) Watkins (née Buckley) - Ballycollin, Fivealley, Birr, Offaly

Removal from her home to St James' Church, Eglish on Wednesday, 26th May, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on https://eglishparish.onlinemass.org or https://www.facebook.com/Millislandmedia/