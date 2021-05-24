Offaly deaths and funerals - May 24

Eamon Fennessy - Fr. Killian Crescent, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family prayer service for Eamon on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Eamon's prayer service on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Denis Dooley - Birr Street, Kilcormac, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac. Burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery. Denis’s funeral may be viewed approx 2 hours after burial on Padraig Dooley Undertaking facebook page.