Offaly deaths and funerals - May 19

Margaret Gorman (née Heffernan) - Borris Great, Portlaoise, Laois / Tullamore, Offaly

A funeral, with family and close friends, will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday, 19th May, in SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise immediately thereafter.

Michael (Mickey) Masterson - Fahy Hill, Rhode, Offaly

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Peter's Church, Rhode followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Mickey's Funeral Mass on the Rhode Parish Facebook Live page via the following link: https://m.facebook.com/Rhode-Parish-Live-103192475209609/ People can line the route from Larkin's Funeral home to the church with social distancing and adhering to government guidelines