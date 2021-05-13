Offaly deaths and funerals - May 13

Gerard (Gerry) Doyle - 110 O 'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly / Portarlington, Laois

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Thursday at 10:40am arriving Church Of The Assumption, Tullamore for Requiem Mass at 11:15am. Funeral afterwards to Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times. Gerard's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on. https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

William (Willie) Taylor - Ballymacrossan, Geashill, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Thursday at 10am (travelling via his residence, Ard and Quinns Corner) arriving St Mary's Church, Raheen, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict Social Distancing being observed at all times. Willie's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-raheen

Martin Mannion - School Road, Castlegar, Galway / Shannonbridge, Offaly

Requiem Mass for Martin will take place on Thursday, 13th May, at 11.00 am in St. Columba's Church, Castlegar followed by internment in The New Cemetery, Bohermore. Mass will be streamed live on The Castlegar Church webcam https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-columba

Kathleen Dunne (née Monaghan) - Garr, Rhode, Offaly

Funeral Mass at The Church of The Holy Trinity, Castlejordan on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in Garr Cemetery.