Offaly deaths and funerals - May 6

Paul Keegan - 42 Callary Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to government guidelines the number in the Church is restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand in the Church grounds, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Fintan Coffey - Kinnitty, Offaly

Fintan will leave his family home on Thursday for 12 noon Mass in St. Flannan's church Kinnitty with burial afterwards in Kinnitty cemetery. Family flowers only. House strictly private. Neighbours & Friends are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/kinnittyparishchurch

Imelda Gavin (Née Curley) - Late of Gavin's, Corner House, Ballycumber, Offaly

A private family Mass will be celebrated on Friday (May 7th) in St.Manchan's Church, Boher at 11am (Max 25 people) which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/bmcvLIw7UHU . Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery, while following Social Distancing Rules.

Patsy (Patrick) McNally - Queen Street, Banagher, Offaly

Pasty’s funeral will take place at 11am on Friday, 7th May, in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher, followed by burial afterwards in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 strict Protocols are in place. Churches are limited as to the number of persons in attendance at funerals, with no shaking of hands or contact of any kind. St. Rynagh parish church broadcast all funerals live on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and on Church Radio 106.6 FM