Offaly deaths and funerals - May 4

Mike Davis - Emmett Street, Birr, Offaly

Mike’s Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Brendan's Church, Birr, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. In accordance with Government guidelines, the Davis family regret and understand that their extended family and many friends who would have joined them for the Funeral Mass cannot be with them and thank you all for your support and messages of condolences at this time. Donations in lieu of flowers to Offaly Hospice would be appreciated. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr. Birr Parish Radio Link: 106FM

Pat Rigney - Corcullen, Ballinahown, Offaly / Athlone, Westmeath

A private family Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday in St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown at 11am (Max 25 people). Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules.

Trevor (Tos) O'Shea - Marlborough Place and formerly of Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place. A memorial service will be held in Trevor's home town of Birr at a later date.

Christina O'Donovan (née Fay) - Church Street, Banagher, Offaly

Requiem Mass in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher, at 3pm Wednesday, followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. House private. Due to Covid-19 strict protocols are in place. Churches are limited as to the number of persons in attendance at funerals, with no shaking of hands or physical contact of any kind. St. Rynagh's parish church broadcast all funerals live on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and on Church Radio 106.6 FM. The family will arrange a memorial Mass in the future for all your intentions.

Anne Jones (née Mc Namee) - Clonin, Rhode, Offaly

Due to the curent Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family Funeral on Wednesday in St Peter's Church, Rhode, at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Anne's Funeral Mass on the Rhode Parish Facebook page via the following link https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Local-Service/Rhode-Parish-Live-103192475209609/ You can line the route from the house to the church with social distancing and adhering to government guidelines. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time. Family flowers only please donations to The Irish Cancer Society if desired.

Mary Foley - Beaufort, Killarney, Kerry / Bracknagh, Offaly

To comply with Government and H.S.E. guidelines, Mary's Funeral and Cremation will take place privately. House Strictly Private. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cork University Hospital.

Sean Dolan, Banagher Street, Cloghan, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Sean's funeral will be private. His family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A private Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday (May 5th) in St. Mary's Church, Cloghan at 11am (Max 25 people) which may be viewed on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules.