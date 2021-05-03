Offaly deaths and funerals - May 3

Mike Davis - Emmett Street, Birr, Offaly

Mike’s Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Brendan's Church, Birr, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. In accordance with Government guidelines, the Davis family regret and understand that their extended family and many friends who would have joined them for the Funeral Mass cannot be with them and thank you all for your support and messages of condolences at this time. Donations in lieu of flowers to Offaly Hospice would be appreciated. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr. Birr Parish Radio Link: 106FM

Pat Rigney - Corcullen, Ballinahown, Offaly / Athlone, Westmeath

A private family Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday in St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown at 11am (Max 25 people). Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules.