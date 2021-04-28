Offaly deaths and funeral details - April 28
Very Rev. Patrick Gaynor - Walsh Island, Offaly / Tullow, Carlow
Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island on Wednesday at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Fr Gaynor's Funeral Prayers and Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector
Tom Martin - Bellair, Ballycumber, Offaly
Removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown, for requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Clonmacnoise Cemetery. Due to the current HSE and government guidelines, the funeral will be private for family only.