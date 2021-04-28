Offaly deaths and funeral details - April 28

Very Rev. Patrick Gaynor - Walsh Island, Offaly / Tullow, Carlow

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island on Wednesday at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Fr Gaynor's Funeral Prayers and Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

Tom Martin - Bellair, Ballycumber, Offaly

Removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown, for requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Clonmacnoise Cemetery. Due to the current HSE and government guidelines, the funeral will be private for family only.