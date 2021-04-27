Offaly deaths and funeral details - April 27

Paul Jordan - Killeenmore, Killeigh, Offaly / Daingean, Offaly

Removal from O'Reilly's Funeral Home on Tuesday at 12 noon to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean (via Cappincur), arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean. Due to government guidelines, the number in the Church is restricted. Those that would like to attend, are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, outside the Church, at the Cemetery, or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-7

Celene Larkin (née Slater) - 34 O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

emoval from her home on Tuesday morning at 9.30am to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in St Colman's Cemetery, Mucklagh. Due to government guidelines the number in the church is restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route from her house, in the church grounds, at the cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

James Kirwan - Ballyknockan, Coolderry, Birr, Offaly

Due to current restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday 27th April at 12pm, in St. Ita's Church, Coolderry, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/DoireComm/ House strictly private at all times due to covid restrictions. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Offaly Palliative Care

Very Rev. Patrick Gaynor - Walsh Island, Offaly / Tullow, Carlow

Former P.P. Clonbullogue Parish County Offaly and late of Grange, Tullow, County Carlow. Due to Government and H.S.E. Covid 19 regulations A Private Family Funeral will take place. Funeral Prayers in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island on Tuesday at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Fr Gaynor's Funeral Prayers and Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector