Offaly deaths and funerals - April 16

Nuala Grumbley (née Mangan) - 14 Davitt Street & late of 17 Callary Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from her home in Callary Street on Friday morning at 9.30am to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to government guidelines, the number in the church is restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route from the house, in the church yard, at the cemetery or can view the Funeral Mass on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Agnes Walsh (née Hanley) - Late of Arden Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Agnes died peacefully in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The Funeral for Agnes will take place in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Bridget (Bridie) O'Connor (née Phelan) - Patrick Street, Portarlington, Offaly / Portarlington, Laois

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her residence on Friday at 11:40am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times. Bridie"s Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Elizabeth (Betty) CLIFFORD (née Armstrong) - Daingean Road and formerly High Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from her home on Saturday morning at 9:30 am to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for Private Family Mass at 10:00 am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. In accordance with current Government restrictions Betty's Funeral Mass will take place privately. The number in the Church is restricted to 10 people. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route from her home to the church while adhering to social distancing. Private Messages of Condolences can be left on the Lawless Funerals Website. Note : address is https://www.tullamorefunerals.ie/notices/obituaries Ceremony can be viewed live on the Tullamore Parish Website. https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Sadie Dawson - Greystones, Wicklow / Delgany, Wicklow / Tullamore, Offaly

Due to current restrictions, a private Funeral Service will take place on Saturday 17th April at 11.00am and this may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/delgany . Messages of sympathy may be placed in the “Condolences” section below or through www.colliersfuneraldirectors.com .