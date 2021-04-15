Offaly deaths and funerals - April 15

Ann Swaine (née O'Connor) - Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Ann's funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ Ann's funeral will arrive to St. Mary's Church via her home in Greenwood Park. People can line the route using social distancing and adhering to Government Guidelines.

John (Jack) Guinan - Coagh, Kilcormac, Offaly

Removal from his home to St John's Church, Rath Thursday, April 15, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place. House private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Offaly Hospice.

Nuala Grumbley (née Mangan) - 14 Davitt Street & late of 17 Callary Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from her home in Callary Street on Friday morning at 9.30am to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to government guidelines, the number in the church is restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route from the house, in the church yard, at the cemetery or can view the Funeral Mass on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Agnes Walsh (née Hanley) - Late of Arden Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Agnes died peacefully in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The Funeral for Agnes will take place in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Bridget (Bridie) O'Connor (née Phelan) - Patrick Street, Portarlington, Offaly / Portarlington, Laois

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her residence on Friday at 11:40am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times. Bridie"s Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Elizabeth (Betty) CLIFFORD (née Armstrong) - Daingean Road and formerly High Street, Tullamore, Offaly

In accordance with current Government restrictions Betty's Funeral Mass will take place privately. The number in the Church is restricted to 10 people. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route from her home to the church while adhering to social distancing. Private Messages of Condolences can be left on the Lawless Funerals Website. Note : address is https://www.tullamorefunerals.ie/notices/obituaries Ceremony can be viewed live on the Tullamore Parish Website. https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore