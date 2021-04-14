Offaly deaths and funerals - April 14

John McRedmond - Coolacrease, Cadamstown, Kinnitty, Offaly

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and adhering to government guidelines, a private family Funeral Mass will take place for John's family members only, on Wednesday, April 14 in St. Luna's Church, Cadamstown, at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnitty. House Strictly Private Please at all times. Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

Lily O'Brien (née Byrne) - Clara Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Lily will take place on Wednesday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in St.Colmcille's Cemetery, Durrow. Due to government guidelines, the number in the church is restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to view the Funeral Mass on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore House Strictly Private, Please

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, Garrymore, Geashill, Offaly / Geashill, Laois

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal on Wednesday (travelling via her residence) arriving St Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Brigid (Biddy) Beegan (née Jones) - Castleview Park, Edenderry, Offaly / Rhode, Offaly

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral on Wednesday at 11.00am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Biddy's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Ann Swaine (née O'Connor) - Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Ann's funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ Ann's funeral will arrive to St. Mary's Church via her home in Greenwood Park. People can line the route using social distancing and adhering to Government Guidelines.

John (Jack) Guinan - Coagh, Kilcormac, Offaly

Removal from his home to St John's Church, Rath Thursday, April 15, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place. House private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Offaly Hospice.

Nuala Grumbley (née Mangan) - 14 Davitt Street & late of 17 Callary Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from her home in Callary Street on Friday morning at 9.30am to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to government guidelines, the number in the church is restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route from the house, in the church yard, at the cemetery or can view the Funeral Mass on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore