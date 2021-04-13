Offaly deaths and funerals - April 13

John McRedmond - Coolacrease, Cadamstown, Kinnitty, Offaly

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and adhering to government guidelines, a private family Funeral Mass will take place for John's family members only, on Wednesday, April 14 in St. Luna's Church, Cadamstown, at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnitty. House Strictly Private Please at all times. Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

Paschal Dempsey - Ballyshane, Bracknagh, Offaly

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family Funeral in St. Broughan's Church, Bracknagh, on Tuesday at 12.00 noon with burial afterwards in Bracknagh Cemetery. You can take part in Paschal's Funeral Mass via Zoom: The Meeting ID is 6949803979 and the Passcode is 12345 Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult and sad time.

Matthew Delaney, 91 St Cormac's Park, Kilcormac, Offaly

Removal to the church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, Co Offaly for requiem Mass, Tuesday April 13, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place. The Delaney family thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. House private on Tuesday, Family flowers only.

Lily O'Brien (née Byrne) - Clara Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Lily will take place on Wednesday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in St.Colmcille's Cemetery, Durrow. Due to government guidelines, the number in the church is restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to view the Funeral Mass on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore House Strictly Private, Please

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, Garrymore, Geashill, Offaly / Geashill, Laois

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal on Wednesday (travelling via her residence) arriving St Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Brigid (Biddy) Beegan (née Jones) - Castleview Park, Edenderry, Offaly / Rhode, Offaly

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral on Wednesday at 11.00am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Biddy's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/