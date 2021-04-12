Offaly deaths and funerals - April 12

Marie Phelan (née Clancy) - Killinagoolney, Ballinahown, Offaly

n the interest of Public Health, Marie's funeral will be private. Her family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A private family Mass will be celebrated on Monday in St. Manchan's Church, Boher at 11am (max 10 people), which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/6s9DXFe2P3s. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John McRedmond - Coolacrease, Cadamstown, Kinnitty, Offaly

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and adhering to government guidelines, a private family Funeral Mass will take place for John's family members only, on Wednesday, April 14 in St. Luna's Church, Cadamstown, at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnitty. House Strictly Private Please at all times. Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

Teresa Conroy (née Lynch) - Arden Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Teresa will take place on Monday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to government guidelines, the number in the church is restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand in the church yard, along the route to the cemetery, at the cemetery or can view the Funeral Mass on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Paschal Dempsey - Ballyshane, Bracknagh, Offaly

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family Funeral in St. Broughan's Church, Bracknagh, on Tuesday at 12.00 noon with burial afterwards in Bracknagh Cemetery. You can take part in Paschal's Funeral Mass via Zoom: The Meeting ID is 6949803979 and the Passcode is 12345 Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult and sad time.

Matthew Delaney, 91 St Cormac's Park, Kilcormac, Offaly

Removal to the church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, Co Offaly for requiem Mass, Tuesday April 13, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place. The Delaney family thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. House private on Tuesday, Family flowers only.