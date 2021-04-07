Offaly deaths and funerals - April 7

Declan Ryan - Kentstown, Meath / Mountbolus, Offaly

Removal on Friday to The Church of The Assumption, Kentstown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mountbolus Cemetery, Co. Offaly, arriving at 2pm approximately. Declan's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday at: https://www.churchservices.tv/kentstown Declan's interment at Mountbolus Cemetery at 2pm approximately can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/kentstownTermonfeckin/ In keeping with government and H.S.E. guidelines, the funeral will be private

Shane Christopher Middleton - Nenagh, Tipperary / Offaly

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Shane will take place on Wednesday, departing from his home at 12.30pm, to arrive for 1pm Mass in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by private cremation, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie. The service in Shannon Crematorium will be at 4pm and can be viewed on www.shannoncrematorium.com and enter the password SM16OH from 3.55pm.

Bernadette (Bernie) Guinan (née Donlon) - Gallen, Ferbane, Offaly / Woodford, Galway

A private family Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 8 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane at 10am (Max 10 people), which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparish.ie . Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery, while following Social Distancing Rules.

Eileen Lucey (née Casey) - The Bungalows, Mucklagh, Tullamore, Offaly / Kenmare, Kerry

Removal from her home on Thursday, April 8, at 10.30am to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, for Private Family Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mucklagh Cemetery. In accordance will Government guideline and restrictions Eileen's Funeral will take place privately. The numbers in the church is restricted to 10 people. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route to the church while adhering to social distancing.

Michael (Scotty Mike) Slater - Kilmachunna, Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly

Due to government guidelines and in the interest of public safety, a private cremation will take place. Michael's family thank you for your support and understanding at this sad and difficult time.