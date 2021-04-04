Offaly deaths and funerals - April 4

Joe Dunican - Aughamore, Clara, Offaly / Pullough, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Easter Monday (April 5th). If people choose to call to the house please adhere to Social Distancing and please wear a face mask. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the monastery cemetery Clara. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions and in the interest of public safety the funeral mass is for family only. People can pay their respects by standing out on route to the church and cemetery and in the cemetery also. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on YouTube. Please click on the following link https://youtu.be/D3ITnPFte2w

Tim O'Toole - Rathcobican, Rhode, Offaly

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral this Sunday in St Peter's Church, Rhode at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Tim's Funeral Mass on the Rhode Parish Live Facebook Page via the following link: https://www.facebook.com/Rhode-Parish-Live-103192475209609/

Anna Meehan - Formerly of Kilnabin, Tullamore Road, Clara, Offaly

Removal from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Sunday evening at 5.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Due to government restrictions the number in the Church is restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route, outside the Church, at the Cemetery or can watch the Mass on the following link https://youtu.be/iV8qYka6Yws

Olivia Brennan - Late of 23 Whitehall, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Olivia will take place on Easter Monday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to government guidelines, the number in the church is restricted to 10. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand in the church yard, along the route to the cemetery, at the cemetery or can view the Funeral Mass on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Laurence (Larry) Kelly - Kilgarvin, Fardrum, Athlone, Westmeath / Ballinahown, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Larry's funeral will be private. His family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A private family Mass will be celebrated on Easter Sunday (April 4th) in St.Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown at 11am (Max 10 people), which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/kaY3ifn8T9I Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery, while following Social Distancing Rules.

Nora (Cecily) Dolan (née Hogan) - “Vianney”, Emmet Street, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery. May Her kind and gentle soul Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Jim Hyland - The Sawmills, Ballybrittas, Laois / Geashill, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Easter Monday at 11:15am (travelling via the village) arriving St Paul's Church, Emo for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Emo. People are welcome to stand the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict social distancing being observed at all times. Jim's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector