Offaly deaths and funerals - April 2

Joe Dunican - Aughamore, Clara, Offaly / Pullough, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Easter Monday (April 5th). If people choose to call to the house please adhere to Social Distancing and please wear a face mask. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the monastery cemetery Clara. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions and in the interest of public safety the funeral mass is for family only. People can pay their respects by standing out on route to the church and cemetery and in the cemetery also. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on YouTube. Please click on the following link https://youtu.be/D3ITnPFte2w

Maria Moynie King (née Whelan) - Birr Road, Shinrone, Offaly

Due to government guidelines, Maria's Funeral Mass will be for family only (10 people). Private removal from her residence on Friday morning at 11.40am, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone, for Funeral Service at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Noel Gleeson - Slaithwaite, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire & formerly of Lowertown, Blue Ball, Tullamore, Offaly

Noel's Funeral Mass, Cremation and Burial will take place at a later date. Noel’s family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time

Jody Flaherty - 9 Beechmount Park, Mucklagh, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Good Friday at 12.40pm, arriving to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, for Funeral Liturgy at 1pm. Burial after Liturgy in the adjoining new Cemetery. Due to government guidelines, numbers in the Church are restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Church grounds, or at the Cemetery. House private please

Emmet Byrne - Woodville Manor, Rhode, Offaly / Tallaght, Dublin / Clane, Kildare

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral service on Friday at 11.00am in St. Peter’s Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Emmet’s Service on the Rhode Parish Facebook Page via the following link: Rhode Parish

Tim O'Toole - Rathcobican, Rhode, Offaly

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral this Sunday in St Peter's Church, Rhode at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Tim's Funeral Mass on the Rhode Parish Live Facebook Page via the following link: https://www.facebook.com/Rhode-Parish-Live-103192475209609/

Anna Meehan - Formerly of Kilnabin, Tullamore Road, Clara, Offaly

Removal from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Sunday evening at 5.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Due to government restrictions the number in the Church is restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route, outside the Church, at the Cemetery or can watch the Mass on the following link https://youtu.be/iV8qYka6Yws

Mindaugas Kotkis - Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a family Funeral Service for Mindaugas will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by cremation. You can take part in Mindaugas's Funeral Service on the Edenderry Parish webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Pat Kinsella - Knockbaron, Kinnitty, Offaly

In the interest of public health Pat’s home will be strictly private as will his funeral mass. His family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A private family mass will be celebrated on Sunday, 4th April, at 12 noon in St Flannan’s Church Kinnitty and burial afterwards in St Flannan’s cemetery Kinnitty. Pat’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Kinnitty parish Facebook page approximately 1.5 hours after burial. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery, while following social distancing rules.

Olivia Brennan - Late of 23 Whitehall, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Olivia will take place on Easter Monday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to government guidelines, the number in the church is restricted to 10. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand in the church yard, along the route to the cemetery, at the cemetery or can view the Funeral Mass on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore