Offaly deaths and funerals - April 1

Joe Dunican - Aughamore, Clara, Offaly / Pullough, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Easter Monday (April 5th). If people choose to call to the house please adhere to Social Distancing and please wear a face mask. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the monastery cemetery Clara. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions and in the interest of public safety the funeral mass is for family only. People can pay their respects by standing out on route to the church and cemetery and in the cemetery also. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on YouTube. Please click on the following link https://youtu.be/D3ITnPFte2w

Maria Moynie King (née Whelan) - Birr Road, Shinrone, Offaly

Due to government guidelines, Maria's Funeral Mass will be for family only (10 people). Private removal from her residence on Friday morning at 11.40am, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone, for Funeral Service at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Noel Gleeson - Slaithwaite, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire & formerly of Lowertown, Blue Ball, Tullamore, Offaly

Noel's Funeral Mass, Cremation and Burial will take place at a later date. Noel’s family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time

Jody Flaherty - 9 Beechmount Park, Mucklagh, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Good Friday at 12.40pm, arriving to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, for Funeral Liturgy at 1pm. Burial after Liturgy in the adjoining new Cemetery. Due to government guidelines, numbers in the Church are restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Church grounds, or at the Cemetery. House private please

Joseph (Joe) Dolan - Ballyin Cottage, Lismore, Waterford / Knockanore, Waterford / Banagher, Offaly

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

Emmet Byrne - Woodville Manor, Rhode, Offaly / Tallaght, Dublin / Clane, Kildare

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral service on Friday at 11.00am in St. Peter’s Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Emmet’s Service on the Rhode Parish Facebook Page via the following link: Rhode Parish