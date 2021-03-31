Offaly deaths and funerals - Wednesday, March 31

Richard (Dick) Conroy - Arden Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Richard will take place on Wednesday at 12.30pm in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to government guidelines, the number in the church is restricted to 10. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand in the church yard, along the route to the cemetery, at the cemetery or can view the Funeral Mass on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Maureen Dunne - Killiskea, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Maureen will take place on Wednesday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to government guidelines, the number in the Church is restricted to 10. You can view the Funeral Mass on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Dáire McDonnell - Ballinakill, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral for Dáire on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at approx 3pm. You can take part in Dáire's Funeral Mass via the Edenderry Parish Webcam here: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Bumbelance via the link https://www.bumbleance.com/product/makeadonation/

Joe Dunican - Aughamore, Clara, Offaly / Pullough, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Easter Monday (April 5th). If people choose to call to the house please adhere to Social Distancing and please wear a face mask. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the monastery cemetery Clara. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions and in the interest of public safety the funeral mass is for family only. People can pay their respects by standing out on route to the church and cemetery and in the cemetery also. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on YouTube. Please click on the following link https://youtu.be/D3ITnPFte2w