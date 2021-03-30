Offaly deaths and funerals - Tuesday, March 30

Richard (Dick) Conroy - Arden Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Richard will take place on Wednesday at 12.30pm in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to government guidelines, the number in the church is restricted to 10. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand in the church yard, along the route to the cemetery, at the cemetery or can view the Funeral Mass on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Maureen Dunne - Killiskea, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Maureen will take place on Wednesday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to government guidelines, the number in the Church is restricted to 10. You can view the Funeral Mass on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

John Heffernan - Mullinafawnia, Rath, Birr, Offaly

In interest of public health, John's funeral will be private. His family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday (March 30th) in John the Baptist Church, Rath, at 1PM (Max. 10 people) with burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Dáire McDonnell - Ballinakill, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral for Dáire on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at approx 3pm. You can take part in Dáire's Funeral Mass via the Edenderry Parish Webcam here: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

You can also take part in Dáire's cremation via the following link below (password to follow) - Lakelands Crematorium

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Bumbelance via the link https://www.bumbleance.com/product/makeadonation/

Nuala ENGLISH (née Brady) - The Elms, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Nuala will take place on Tuesday, March 30 in The Church of the Assumption Tullamore at 10 am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. In accordance with current recommendations, Nuala's Funeral Mass will take place privately. The number in the Church is restricted to 10 People. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route to the cemetery while adhering to social distancing rules Family flowers only. A live stream of the funeral Mass can be viewed on Tullamore Parish Webcam. https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore