Offaly deaths and funerals - Monday, March 29

Richard (Dick) Conroy - Arden Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Richard will take place on Wednesday at 12.30pm in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to government guidelines, the number in the church is restricted to 10. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand in the church yard, along the route to the cemetery, at the cemetery or can view the Funeral Mass on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Maureen Dunne - Killiskea, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Maureen will take place on Wednesday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to government guidelines, the number in the Church is restricted to 10. You can view the Funeral Mass on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

John Heffernan - Mullinafawnia, Rath, Birr, Offaly

In interest of public health, John's funeral will be private. His family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday (March 30th) in John the Baptist Church, Rath, at 1PM (Max. 10 people) with burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Tony Robinson - Kinnitty, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place Monday the 29th of March at 2pm in St Flannan's Church, Kinnitty followed by burial in St Flannan’s Cemetery Kinnitty. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place. Tony’s funeral will be streamed on Kinnitty Parish Facebook page approximately one hour after burial.

Mary Connell (née Hynes) - Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to current Covid 19 restrictions there will be a family funeral in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry on Monday at 12 noon followed by Private Cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. You can take part in Mary's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ Following the Funeral Mass the cortége will pass Mary's Home in Greenwood Park. People can pay their respects by lining the route while adhering to current Government guidelines.