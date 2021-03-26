Offaly deaths and funeral details - Friday, March 26

Mary (Bunny) Byrne (née Yeats) - Ave Maria, Kilcormac, Offaly

Removal to the church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, Co. Offaly for Requiem Mass, Saturday, March 27, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place. The Byrne family thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Teresa Ryan (née Kilmartin) - Clare Road, Whitstable, Kent and formerly of Coolfin, Kilcormac, Offaly

A family Requiem Mass will be held for Teresa on Tuesday, 30 March, at Our Lady Immaculate Church in Whitstable (at 10am) with burial afterwards at Whitstable Cemetery on the hill. The removal to the church will take place on the afternoon of Monday, March 29.

Catherine (Kitty) Minnock (née Byrne) - Curraghbeg, Kinnitty, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon, in St. Flannan’s Church, Kinnitty, followed by burial in St. Flannan’s Cemetery, Kinnitty. A video recording of the Funeral Mass will be available to view on the Kinnitty Parish Church Facebook page shortly after the Funeral.

Mary Galvin (née Hoctor) - Cloonagh, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from her home on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining old Cemetery. Due to government guidelines, numbers in the Church are restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route from the house, in the Church grounds, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on the following link https://youtu.be/LlxOx0gUZPA

Ian Burke - Edenderry, Offaly / Maynooth, Kildare

Ian's funeral mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 10am by clicking on the following link https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed . The funeral cortege will be leaving Ian's residence on Saturday at approx. 9.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, for those that would like to line the route in a socially distanced manner.

Ann (Bridget) McNamee (née Duffy) - Brocka, Clonmore, Rhode, Offaly

There will be a Prayer Service for Ann this Saturday (27th Mar) at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Castlejordan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can line the route from the house to the church with social distancing and adhering to current guidelines.

Patricia Fleming (née Connolly) - Coolnahinch, Ferbane, Offaly / Shannon Harbour, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Patricia's funeral will be private. Her family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A private family Mass will be celebrated on Saturday (March 27th) in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane at 2pm (Max 10 people), which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparish.ie .A private cremation will follow later. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church, while following Social Distancing Rules.

Josie EGAN (née Daly) - Ballyclare, Ferbane, Offaly / Ballycumber, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Josie's funeral will be private. Her family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A private family Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 27 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane at 10am (Max 10 people), which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparish.ie. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery, while following Social Distancing Rules.