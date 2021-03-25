Offaly deaths and funeral details - Thursday, March 25

Mary (Bunny) Byrne (née Yeats) - Ave Maria, Kilcormac, Offaly

Removal to the church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, Co. Offaly for Requiem Mass, Saturday, March 27, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place. The Byrne family thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Teresa Ryan (née Kilmartin) - Clare Road, Whitstable, Kent and formerly of Coolfin, Kilcormac, Offaly

A family Requiem Mass will be held for Teresa on Tuesday, 30 March, at Our Lady Immaculate Church in Whitstable (at 10am) with burial afterwards at Whitstable Cemetery on the hill. The removal to the church will take place on the afternoon of Monday, March 29.

Catherine (Kitty) Minnock (née Byrne) - Curraghbeg, Kinnitty, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon, in St. Flannan’s Church, Kinnitty, followed by burial in St. Flannan’s Cemetery, Kinnitty. A video recording of the Funeral Mass will be available to view on the Kinnitty Parish Church Facebook page shortly after the Funeral.

Mary Galvin (née Hoctor) - Cloonagh, Tullamore, Offaly

Rosary on Thursday evening in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, at 7pm. Removal from her home on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining old Cemetery. Due to government guidelines, numbers in the Church are restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route from the house, in the Church grounds, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on the following link https://youtu.be/LlxOx0gUZPA

Teresa Fitzpatrick (née Leonard) - Knockbawn, Spink, Abbeyleix, Laois / Cloghan, Offaly

House Private. Due to Government restrictions regarding Covid 19, a Private Funeral Mass will take place at 2pm on Thursday at St. Lazarian's Church, Knock, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery (10 people max at church and graveyard). Funeral can be viewed from 4pm onwards on this link https://laoisfuneralslive.com/sHZbpW

Ian Burke - Edenderry, Offaly / Maynooth, Kildare

Ian's funeral mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 10am by clicking on the following link https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed . The funeral cortege will be leaving Ian's residence on Saturday at approx. 9.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, for those that would like to line the route in a socially distanced manner.